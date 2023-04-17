News
Hours after SC stay, CBI calls Abhishek Banerjee for questioning

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 17, 2023 20:01 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) hand-delivered a summons to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam case on Monday, allegedly over two hours after the Supreme Court stayed a high court order for his interrogation.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee speaks to the media with party MPs outside Krishi Bhawan, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Terming the action of the agency 'contempt of court', Banerjee tweeted, 'SC stayed the Calcutta HC's order in the morning that granted permission to the central agencies to summon me. Yet, the 'SUMMON' was HAND-DELIVERED today at 1:45 pm. Grave State of affairs!'

A CBI official said the notice was prepared on Sunday and delivered on Monday.

 

He said the concerned branch was 'not aware' of the court order.

Earlier on Monday, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala stayed the direction of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta high court that TMC leaders Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the case, can be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI, and such 'interrogation should be made soon'.

The stay was granted at around 11.15 am.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the TMC leaders, had sought an urgent hearing on the plea challenging the high court order in the case.

'The petition was in the mentioning list. Dr A M Singhvi has adverted to the contents of the order and the directions passed by which the ED and CBI have been directed to file a report with respect to a probe in connection with a public speech by Abhishek Banerjee. List on April 24, 2023. Till the next date of listing, there shall be stay on all action against petitioner in relation to the directions passed in impugned order,' the apex court ordered.

The Calcutta high court had on April 13 passed a slew of directions, asking the police not to lodge FIRs on complaints against officers of the CBI or the ED who are investigating the educational recruitment scam of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education without its permission.

It had asked the central agencies to probe the role of state TMC leaders in the case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the process of appointment of teachers in West Bengal schools.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
