Huge quantity of cash seized from TMC MLA's offices, homes

The Income Tax department has seized huge quantities of currency notes from properties of Trinamool Congress MLA and former West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain in Murshidabad, Kolkata and New Delhi, an official said.

The raids were conducted on Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, he said.

There was no objection to the raids by Hossain, a two-time TMC MLA and a businessman.

He, his family members and staff cooperated in the I-T drive.

Huge quantities of currency notes were unearthed from the home and office premises of Hossain in Murshidabad, Kolkata and as well as in Delhi during the the period with assistance from the central forces, the official said.

"We are in the process of counting the money found in raids at different premises owned by Hossain, including from several places located in Murshidabad . We want to know the source of such huge cash," he added.

Repeated attempts to contact Hossain for his comments on the raids failed.

TMC leader and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said the party will not comment on the issue.

"It is purely a technical matter on whether the money found was accounted for or not. We have nothing to say. It should be borne in mind that Hossain is a wealthy businessman for years and employs many people," he said to a question by reporters.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rahul Sinha said huge quantities of currency are tumbling out during raids at residences of TMC leaders and their associates in recent times.

'This is the tip of the iceberg. Will TMC again plead innocence and allege that it has been framed by the central agencies after this? Will TMC allege it is being maligned? People of state are watching everything,' he said.

Huge quantities of currency notes were seized by the Enforcement Directorate from the apartments of an associate of Partha Chatterjee, the former secretary general of TMC who was also a minister, last year.

Countering BJP, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen qestioned why similar raids are not taking place in the properties of BJP leaders.

'Why are leaders who switched allegiance from TMC to BJP to escape CBI and ED raids being spared? Law should take its own course. Hossain is a businessman. Is there no businessman in BJP?' he added.