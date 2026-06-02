Hotel Owner Booked Over Chinese Nationals' Unreported Stay

A Ratlam hotel owner and manager are facing legal action for allegedly failing to report the month-long stay of Chinese nationals, highlighting the importance of adhering to immigration and reporting regulations in India.

Key Points A hotel owner and manager in Ratlam are under investigation for allegedly failing to report the stay of four Chinese nationals.

The Chinese nationals stayed at the hotel for a month on business visas for machinery-related work.

Hotel management allegedly failed to register the foreigners' details on the online portal and inform local police, violating Indian law.

A case has been registered under the Immigration and Foreigners Act against the hotel operator and manager.

Police have registered a case after the owner of a hotel and its manager in Ratlam city of Madhya Pradesh allegedly failed to register the month-long stay of four Chinese nationals on the relevant online portal as required by law, officials said on Tuesday.

Investigation into Unreported Stay

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ajay Sarwan said that four Chinese nationals had stayed in a hotel between December 17, 2025, and January 20 of this year.

He said the foreigners had come to India on business visas and were staying in Ratlam for machinery-related work.

Violation of Immigration Laws

Citing the investigation, Sarwan said the hotel management failed to register the details regarding the stay of the foreigners on the online portal as required by law, nor did they inform the local police.

He said that after receiving information based on visa records, Ratlam Police investigated the matter and, upon confirmation of the foreign nationals' stay at the hotel, legal action was taken.

Legal Action Taken

A case was registered on Monday night against hotel operator Subhash Agarwal and manager Shiv Singh Rathore under relevant provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025.

According to the police, under Indian law, it is mandatory to report a foreign national's stay in a hotel, lodge, or other establishment within 24 hours through Form C on the designated online portal. In addition, the local police must also be informed.