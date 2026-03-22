Hotel in Navi Mumbai Faces Charges for Not Reporting Turkish Guests

A Navi Mumbai hotel is facing legal action for allegedly neglecting to report the stay of Turkish nationals, highlighting the importance of adhering to regulations regarding foreign guest registration.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Navi Mumbai hotel owner and manager are accused of failing to report details of foreign guests to the police.

The hotel allegedly allowed four Turkish nationals to stay without uploading their information to the police portal.

The violation was discovered during a routine police verification of the hotel's register in the Sanpada area.

An FIR has been filed against the hotel staff under the Foreigners Order, 1948, and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police have registered a case against the owner and the manager of a hotel in Navi Mumbai for allegedly not uploading information about foreign guests on the police portal, an official said on Sunday.

The accused allowed four Turkish nationals, including two women, to stay at the hotel in the Sanpada area between December 28 and 30 last year.

But, they failed to upload the details of these guests on the designated police website, as mandated under the law, an official from Sanpada police station said.

The lapse came to light during a routine verification of the hotel's register by a Sanpada police team, he said.

An FIR was registered against the duo on Saturday under provisions of the Foreigners Order, 1948, and sections 223 (knowingly disobeying lawful orders from a public servant) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.