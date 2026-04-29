HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Meerut Hotel Owner Arrested In Trafficking Case

Meerut Hotel Owner Arrested In Trafficking Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 23:42 IST

x

A hotel owner in Meerut has been arrested in connection with a human trafficking case involving the exploitation of minor girls, prompting legal action under multiple acts.

Photograph: Pixabay

Photograph: Pixabay

Key Points

  • Meerut Police arrested a hotel owner for alleged involvement in human trafficking.
  • The arrest followed reports of minor girls being forced into prostitution at Hotel Crown.
  • Charges were framed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, POCSO Act, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
  • The police acted on information received on April 28 regarding the illegal activities.

The Meerut Police on Wednesday arrested a hotel owner in connection with a human trafficking case, officials said.

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

According to the police, acting on information received on April 28, Mohit Kumar (34), a resident of Aminagar Sarai, under the Singhavali Ahir area in Baghpat, was apprehended.

 

Legal Charges Filed

The officials stated that charges were framed under Section 65(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 3/4(2) of the POCSO Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Background of the Case

According to the police, this action was initiated following reports that minor girls were being forced into prostitution at Hotel Crown.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Meerut Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Arrest Five
Nepalese women rape case: 2 kingpin of trafficking racket held
Nepalese women rape case: 2 kingpin of trafficking racket held
UP: 1 booked for raping girl found injured at govt guest house
UP: 1 booked for raping girl found injured at govt guest house
Human Trafficking Ring Busted in Delhi: Eight Women Rescued
Human Trafficking Ring Busted in Delhi: Eight Women Rescued
Child Trafficking Suspect Nabbed at Chandauli Station, Six Children Rescued
Child Trafficking Suspect Nabbed at Chandauli Station, Six Children Rescued

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

VIDEOS

Sudden Chill in Bhalessa Valley: Rain Brings Sweater Weather2:04

Sudden Chill in Bhalessa Valley: Rain Brings Sweater Weather

PM Modi's Adorable Chat with Kids in Varanasi Wins Hearts0:39

PM Modi's Adorable Chat with Kids in Varanasi Wins Hearts

Chaos erupts during voting in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas2:58

Chaos erupts during voting in West Bengal's South 24...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO