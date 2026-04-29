Meerut Hotel Owner Arrested In Trafficking Case

A hotel owner in Meerut has been arrested in connection with a human trafficking case involving the exploitation of minor girls, prompting legal action under multiple acts.

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Key Points Meerut Police arrested a hotel owner for alleged involvement in human trafficking.

The arrest followed reports of minor girls being forced into prostitution at Hotel Crown.

Charges were framed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, POCSO Act, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The police acted on information received on April 28 regarding the illegal activities.

The Meerut Police on Wednesday arrested a hotel owner in connection with a human trafficking case, officials said.

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

According to the police, acting on information received on April 28, Mohit Kumar (34), a resident of Aminagar Sarai, under the Singhavali Ahir area in Baghpat, was apprehended.

Legal Charges Filed

The officials stated that charges were framed under Section 65(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 3/4(2) of the POCSO Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Background of the Case

According to the police, this action was initiated following reports that minor girls were being forced into prostitution at Hotel Crown.