Honour Killings Hit Six-Year Peak

In just one week, one suspected case of honour killing has been reported each from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Official data corroborates the trend as honour killing cases in India rose to 38 in 2023 -- the highest level in the past six years.

Honour killings surge in 2023

'Honour killing' cases in India more than doubled in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Number of cases in India

Note: A United Nations body describes honour killing as the killing of a relative, especially woman, who is perceived to have brought dishonour to the family

Jharkhand, Haryana see most cases

Jharkhand and Haryana together accounted for over 40 per cent of such cases. Madhya Pradesh and Punjab followed.

Honour killings make up a small share of total murders

Across the top 10 states and Union Territories, the share of honour killings in total murders remained minuscule

