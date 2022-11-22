UP honour killing victim was shot twice by father

The post-mortem on the young woman whose body was found in a suitcase on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura revealed two shots were fired at her, police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: The police with Nitish Yadav and Braj Bala, who allegedly killed their daughter Ayushi Yadav and stuffed her body in a trolley bag that was found in Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district, November 21, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The 21-year-old woman, Ayushi Yadav, was killed allegedly by her father as the parents were unhappy over her inter-caste marriage, according to the police.

Acting Senior Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh told newspersons the woman's father was nabbed on Sunday and her mother the next day considering her an equal partner in the crime after the recovery of the revolver used in the crime, and the car in which the body was carried.

The post-mortem examination on the woman, a resident of Delhi, was conducted by a panel of three doctors.

It found two bullets were fired at her one of which pierced through her chest and the other got stuck in her head, police said, adding the post-mortem was also video-graphed.

According to the police, Ayushi had married her classmate Chhatrapal Gurjar, a resident of Bharatpur, a year ago at the Arya Samaj temple.

Her father Nitesh Yadav and mother Brajbala were very upset over this.

The police have also retrieved their marriage certificate from her house. After getting married, she used to go to her husband's place whenever she wanted, and her parents were worried this was harming their social status. She had returned from her husband's place on Thursday also, the day of the incident and the father killed her with his revolver in a fit of rage, while the mother supported her husband in this, according to the police.

The police said the parents initially tried a lot to convince Ayushi, but she maintained that since she was an adult, she could take her decisions. The family could never reconcile with this. Singh said Ayushi was a final-year student of BCA at Delhi Global School of Technology and was very good in studies. She had cleared the entrance exam of NEET but did not appear for the interview and her parents were unhappy over it as they wanted to see her becoming a doctor. She would have turned 22 on December 1.

Meanwhile, on Monday her parents cremated her in the Laxmi Nagar area under police custody. The father lit the pyre but the brother, who also knew about the act, was not present. The police have also found several electronic pieces of evidence related to the crime and about the movement of the accused.