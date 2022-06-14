Newlywed couple hacked to death in suspected honour killing in TN

In a grisly incident, a newly wedded couple, who married out of their caste, were hacked to death, allegedly by the bride's relatives, near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur and barely hours later, two men involved in the twin-murder were secured, the police said on Tuesday.

A thorough investigation is on and it will be impartial, they said.

According to Thanjavur superintendent of police G Ravali Priya, a dispute in the family led to the double murder.

Two persons involved in the twin-murder have been secured and investigation is on.

“There have been eyewitnesses and we will record their statements. The investigation will be done properly,” she said.

Sources said the bride's mother who heard her daughter's horrifying shrieks rushed out of the house only to see the 24-year-old S Saranya lying in a pool of blood.

Her husband too was found dead in similar circumstance.

The police said preliminary investigation revealed that Saranya, employed as a nurse in a private hospital in Chennai, fell in love with V Mohan (31) of Ponnur near Tiruvannamalai, said to belong to another caste, and entered into wedlock with him a few days ago.

She was invited by her brother S Sakthivel, 31, of Thulukkaveli village near Kumbakonam for a family reception on Monday.

Saranya belonged to the SC community, while Mohan hailed from the Most Backward Class community, said the police.

Sakthivel wanted Saranya to marry his brother-in-law Ranjith of Devananchery in Thanjavur district.

Saranya chose to marry Mohan with whom she was in love with and accordingly married him a few days ago.

She conveyed news about her marriage to her family over the phone, said sources.

Thereafter, Sakthivel invited her for a reception in his house.

After lunch, as Saranya got ready to leave for Chennai along with Mohan, Sakthivel and Ranjith allegedly hacked the couple to death. The couple died instantly.

The Chozhapuram police who arrived at the spot retrieved the bodies and sent them for post mortem. They later secured Sakthivel and Ranjith at the Kumbakonam bus stand.