News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Holidays extended in Delhi schools as mercury soars

Holidays extended in Delhi schools as mercury soars

June 30, 2019 17:38 IST

The Delhi government on Sunday extended by a week the summer vacation in city schools for students till Class 8 in view of hot weather conditions in the national capital.

IMAGE: A young boy takes bath from a tubewell on a hot, summer day as temperature soars in the capital in New Delhi. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

The schools for up to classes 8 will reopen from July 8 while for the higher classes will reopen from Monday as per the earlier schedule.

 

"In view of the hot weather in Delhi, the summer vacation for students up to class 8 are being extended till July 8. For other classes the schools will reopen as per earlier schedule," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, clarified that the order will be applicable for both government and private schools.

Weather officials have predicted that heat wave may continue in the city.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

There's no beating the heat in India!

There's no beating the heat in India!

Brace for a hot summer in North India

Brace for a hot summer in North India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use