Scorching summers leave India hot and sweaty!

May 09, 2019 08:39 IST

Melting roads, deserted streets, exhausted pedestrians, and thirsty animals is what the scorching summer has left Indians with.

Severe heat wave conditions currently prevail over many parts of the nation with temperatures in central and western India soar beyond 45°C.

Take a look!

Boys jump into a step well, built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya, to cool off on a hot summer day in New Delhi. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

A mahout splashes water on his elephant on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad. According to the India Meteorological Department, a few places in Gujarat experienced temperatures that are more than 5°C above normal. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

A monkey drinks water from a leaking tap on a hot summer day in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

A mirage appears on Rajpath as mercury soars, at India Gate in New Delhi. Another prolonged spell of dangerous heat is forecast for the NCR starting on Wednesday. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

A villager collects drinking water from a roadside water pump during a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ajmer city in Rajasthan. Photograph: PTI Photo

Boys jump into a stepwell to cool off on a hot summer day in New Delhi. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

A woman offers water to her granddaughter as she covers her and herself to protect from sun stroke on a hot summer day in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters