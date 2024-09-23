Hoisting The Tiranga Underwater

The Territorial Army hoisted the national flag underwater at the southern most tip of the country on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The Territorial Army flagged off a Cycle Expedition on July 30, 2024 from the Siachen Glacier to Indira Point in the Nicobar islands, traversing a distance of over 5,500 km.

It took 54 days for the journey through land, air and sea -- cycling, sailing and scuba diving -- to mark 75 years of the Territorial Army.

IMAGE: Members of the Territorial Army hoist the national flag underwater at the southern most tip of the country. Photographs: Kind courtesy @adgpi/X

IMAGE: Members of the Territorial Army's Cycle Expedition.

