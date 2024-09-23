News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hoisting The Tiranga Underwater

Hoisting The Tiranga Underwater

By REDIFF NEWS
September 23, 2024 11:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Territorial Army hoisted the national flag underwater at the southern most tip of the country on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The Territorial Army flagged off a Cycle Expedition on July 30, 2024 from the Siachen Glacier to Indira Point in the Nicobar islands, traversing a distance of over 5,500 km.

It took 54 days for the journey through land, air and sea -- cycling, sailing and scuba diving -- to mark 75 years of the Territorial Army.

 

IMAGE: Members of the Territorial Army hoist the national flag underwater at the southern most tip of the country. Photographs: Kind courtesy @adgpi/X

 

IMAGE: Members of the Territorial Army's Cycle Expedition, here and below.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Wow! Look At These Planes Over Jodhpur
Wow! Look At These Planes Over Jodhpur
A Tiranga Hoisted Underwater!
A Tiranga Hoisted Underwater!
IAF Rafales Head To Alaska
IAF Rafales Head To Alaska
Downloading, watching child porn an offence, rules SC
Downloading, watching child porn an offence, rules SC
Stree 2 Enters Rs 600 Crore Club
Stree 2 Enters Rs 600 Crore Club
Marital rape: SC to decide over immunity to husbands
Marital rape: SC to decide over immunity to husbands
Chess Olympiad: How Champions Celebrated
Chess Olympiad: How Champions Celebrated

More like this

Women Power In Yudh Abhyas 2024

Women Power In Yudh Abhyas 2024

Varuna In The Mediterranean Sea

Varuna In The Mediterranean Sea

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances