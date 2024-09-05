News
Wow! Look At These Planes Over Jodhpur

Wow! Look At These Planes Over Jodhpur

By REDIFF NEWS
September 05, 2024 05:58 IST
The Indian Air Force's Suryakiran aerobatic team dazzles the skies during Phase 2 of Exercise Tarang Shakti 24 with their mesmerising aerial display in Jodhpur.

Exercise Tarang Shakti 24 was broken into two phases to allow for optimum participation from 10 nations and 18 observing nations. It is the largest multinational exercise India has held.

 

IMAGE: The IAF's Suryakiran aerobatic team performs during phase 2 of Exercise Tarang Shakti 24 in Jodhpur, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An IAF SU-30 MKI. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Air Force/X

 

IMAGE: A Greek air force F-16, an IAF Tejas, a US air force F-16C Fighting Falcon and an Australian EA/18. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Air Force/X

 

IMAGE: The IAF Tejas and the Australian EA/18. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Air Force/X

 

IMAGE: The skies of Jodhpur come alive as the mighty machines get airborne. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Air Force/X

 

Image: A Greek F-16. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Air Force/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Air Force/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Air Force/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy PRO Defence Jammu/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy PRO Defence Jammu/X

 

IMAGE: An A-10 Thunderbolt II. Photograph: Kind courtesy PRO Defence Jammu/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy PRO Defence Jammu/X

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
