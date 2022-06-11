News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hizbul terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter, operation continues: Police

Hizbul terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter, operation continues: Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 11, 2022 09:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the police said.

They said the encounter happened after the police launched a cordon and search operation in Khandipora area of the south Kashmir district following a specific input about the presence of terrorists there.

 

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces.

In the exchange of fire, one terrorists was killed, the official said, adding the deceased belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.

The operation is going on, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Most Wanted Terrorist Killed In J-K
Most Wanted Terrorist Killed In J-K
Two Lashkar terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter
Two Lashkar terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter
5 terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in J-K
5 terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in J-K
India's daily Covid count crosses 8K-mark, 10 die
India's daily Covid count crosses 8K-mark, 10 die
Char Dham Railway Line Faces Challenge
Char Dham Railway Line Faces Challenge
2 killed, many hurt in Ranchi violence, Net suspended
2 killed, many hurt in Ranchi violence, Net suspended
Indian held in US over scam targeting elderly people
Indian held in US over scam targeting elderly people
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Pakistani among 3 terrorists killed in J-K encounters

Pakistani among 3 terrorists killed in J-K encounters

3 Pakistani terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

3 Pakistani terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances