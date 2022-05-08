News
Rediff.com  » News » Two Lashkar terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 08, 2022 17:51 IST
A Pakistani Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist was among two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the police said.

IMAGE: Security personnel at the encounter sited in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, May 8, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The gunfight in the Cheyan Devsar area of the south Kashmir district broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following inputs about the presence of terrorists, a police official said.

 

In the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed, he said.

Inspector general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain ultras was a Pakistani named Haider.

“Pakistani terrorist Haider was involved in 2 recent terror crimes in Bandipora. In incident on 10-11-21, SgCT Mohd Sultan & CT Fayaz attained martyrdom. In second incident on 11-2-22, SPO Zubair Ahmad attained martyrdom & 03 policemen including 01 ASI of BSF injured,” the IGP Kashmir said on Twitter.

Kumar said the second slain militant was a local, identified as Shahbaz Shah of Kulgam.

Shah was involved in the killing of Satish Kumar Singh, a civilian, on April 13 in Kakran, Kulgam, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
