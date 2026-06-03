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Hit by rebellion, TMC dissolves all committees in Bengal

Source: PTI
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June 03, 2026 13:59 IST

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The decision comes hours after dissident TMC MLAs moved the assembly speaker seeking recognition as a separate legislature party, deepening the crisis within the organisation following its recent electoral setback.

Mamata Banerjee

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday dissolved all of its organisational committees in West Bengal and announced a comprehensive review of the party structure, a dramatic move that comes in the backdrop of rebellion by a large section of its legislators.

In a statement posted on X, the TMC said that all committees of the party in West Bengal, as well as all of its frontal organisations, stood dissolved with immediate effect.

 

The decision comes hours after dissident TMC MLAs moved the assembly speaker seeking recognition as a separate legislature party, deepening the crisis within the organisation following its recent electoral setback.

"After careful consideration, it has been decided that all committees of the All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, as well as all its frontal organisations, shall stand dissolved with immediate effect," the party said.

It said the party would undertake a "comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at every level".

"Based on the findings of this exercise, the organisational structure of the parent body and all frontal organisations will be reconstituted and announced in due course," the statement said.

The party, however, did not elaborate on the reasons behind the decision.

Political observers viewed the move as an attempt by the leadership to regain control of the organisation and pave the way for restructuring the party apparatus amid the ongoing crisis.

"The party remains committed to strengthening its organisation and preparing it to meet future challenges with renewed vigour and purpose," the social media post added.

The development marks one of the most sweeping organisational decisions taken by the TMC since its formation and comes at a time when the party is grappling with its biggest internal challenge in recent years.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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