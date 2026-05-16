'Whoever wants to quit may go': Mamata to rebels amid defection fears

Mamata said at a meeting with the TMC candidates that the organisation would rise again despite suffering a crushing defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections.

IMAGE: Former West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee speaks during a meeting with the party's contesting candidates at Kalighat, in Kolkata, May 15, 2026. Photograph: @AITCofficial X/ANI Photo

Key Points The former Bengal CM said that TMC will never bow down and people's mandate has been looted.

The TMC leader encourages remaining members to revitalise party offices and presence.

The meeting at Kalighat was convened for candidates who had contested the elections on the party's ticket amid reports of internal discontent.

After the TMC faced an electoral setback, party supremo Mamata Banerjee urged its candidates who contested the recent assembly polls to rebuild the organisation, asserting that those wishing to quit the party were free to do so.

At a meeting with the Trinamool Congress' contesting candidates at her Kalighat residence on Friday, attended by its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, she said the organisation would rise again despite suffering a crushing defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections.

"Those who are leaving for other parties, let them go. I will rebuild the party afresh. To those who are staying, I say rebuild the damaged party offices, paint them and reopen them. If needed, I too will paint them. Trinamool Congress will never bow down. People's mandate has been looted," Banerjee was quoted as saying by party sources.

The remarks came days after the TMC was reduced from the ruling party to the opposition benches following a dramatic reversal in electoral fortunes.

Of the 294 assembly seats in the state, the party managed to win only 80.

Mamata Banerjee herself suffered defeat in Bhabanipur, long considered her political bastion.

The TMC had fielded candidates in 291 seats, leaving three seats in the Darjeeling hills to its ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) led by Anit Thapa. Of these, only 80 candidates emerged victorious, while 211 lost, including several heavyweight leaders and ministers.

The meeting at Kalighat was convened for candidates who had contested the elections on the party's ticket amid reports of internal discontent and speculation over possible defections after the electoral debacle.

The meeting echoed Banerjee's remarks made a day after the results were declared. Addressing a press conference on May 5, the party supremo had said she was aware that some leaders might switch camps.

"I know many will leave for other parties. They may have their own compulsions. I have nothing to say about that. Whoever wants to go may go. I do not believe in forcibly holding anyone back," she had said.

The TMC's official X handle later posted photographs of the meeting and praised the contesting candidates for their fight during the election campaign.

"Today, our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial and our Hon'ble National General Secretary @abhishekaitc met with our contesting candidates at Kalighat. They fought with unmatched courage despite facing unimaginable atrocities and relentless intimidation.

"The Trinamool Congress stands united as one family. We will never bow before those who loot the people's mandate. Truth will prevail," the party posted on X on Friday.

The post also reiterated the party's charge that the electoral mandate had been "stolen", a claim repeatedly raised by TMC leaders after the poll results.

Party insiders said Banerjee used the meeting to boost the morale of candidates who had contested the polls and send a message of unity amid a difficult phase for the organisation.