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TMC Leaders Discuss Strategy After Bengal Election Results

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 19:33 IST

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Following the West Bengal election results, TMC leaders convened to strategise, with Mamata Banerjee set to determine future responsibilities within the party.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • TMC leaders gathered to discuss strategy after the West Bengal election results.
  • Mamata Banerjee will decide on the allocation of responsibilities within the party.
  • The TMC alleges manipulation in the BJP's victory.
  • The TMC claims the Election Commission favoured the BJP.

Senior TMC leaders and newly-elected MLAs gathered at outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence here on Wednesday evening for a meeting to discuss their strategy and allocation of responsibilities following the party's setback in the West Bengal assembly elections.

TMC's Post-Election Strategy Session

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present.

 

TMC spokesperson and Beliaghata MLA Kunal Ghosh said all decisions regarding our future responsibilities rest with Mamata Banerjee.

"Who will get which responsibility and what assignment will be given to whom, that is entirely Didi's decision, and all of us will abide by it. Whatever decision she takes will be final," Ghosh told reporters after the meeting.

Allegations of Election Manipulation

He said the party still believes the BJP's victory was not proper, alleging manipulation and claiming that the Election Commission was part and parcel of the saffron party's result.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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