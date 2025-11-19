21-year-old man stabs Class 12 girl to death after she rejects him

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a Class 12 girl to death in broad daylight while she was on her way to school in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on Wednesday, police said.

The girl had reportedly rejected the man's love proposal, they said.

The victim lived with her family in Cherankottai near the island town.

Police said the accused, identified as Muniyaraj, a resident of the same area, had been allegedly stalking the schoolgirl for days and pressuring her to accept his love despite repeated refusals.

The girl's father Mariyappan, a fisherman, had recently confronted the youth over his alleged harassment and warned him against troubling her, according to police and local reports.

Enraged by her continued rejection and the warning from her family, the man allegedly decided to attack her when she was heading to school on Wednesday morning, officers said.

The accused confronted the girl on a public road before allegedly stabbing her multiple times with a knife, causing grievous injuries, police said.

The teenager collapsed at the spot and succumbed to her injuries before any medical help could reach, a preliminary inquiry has revealed.

Passersby who witnessed the attack alerted police, following which personnel from Port Police Station rushed to the scene and recovered the body, officials said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination, and a case of murder has been registered, they added.

After the assault, the accused fled the spot, but was tracked down by a special police team, officers said.

He has been taken into custody for interrogation, and further investigation is on, police said, adding that appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been invoked.

Condemning the incident, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said he was shocked to know about the murder.

"Who is responsible for a situation where even a girl student going to school in the morning is not safe? Where did the accused get the audacity to murder a school girl in broad daylight," he asked in a series of comments in a social media post.

Hitting out the Tamil Nadu government, he said, "Such heinous crimes are the result of the complete erosion of law and order on women's safety under the Stalin-model DMK regime."

Palaniswami urged the government to ensure that the suspect receives the maximum punishment.