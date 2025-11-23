Delhi student suicide: 'He said teachers tortured him a lot'

Deepshikha, the woman who saw the school student for the last time, before he headed to the Rajendra Place Metro Station in New Delhi and allegedly died by suicide, said that he looked disturbed and told her that the teachers 'tortured' him.

IMAGE: Parents hold a protest outside St Columba's School in Ashok Place over the death of a 16-year-old student, allegedly by suicide, at Rajendra Place Metro Station on November 18, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Deepshikha said that she was in the same rickshaw as the victim on November 18.

She said, "I bring my ward home from school in a rickshaw every day. But on the afternoon of November 18, when I had just sat in the rickshaw with my son, he (the victim) suddenly came running and quickly got in. He kept telling the driver to go faster. He looked very disturbed."

"I asked him what had happened, and he replied, 'You should withdraw your son from the school.' He further said, 'My board exams are coming up, and the teachers torture me a lot. I can't even explain how much. My parents are called to school again and again'," the woman added.

The Class 10 student left a note accusing his school teachers of harassment and calling for strict action against them.

According to the FIR, the student allegedly jumped from Platform No. 2 of the Rajendra Place Metro Station.

While parents and students continued their protest outside the private school on Saturday, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Friday that the state government had formed an investigation committee.

Sood said the school has also taken action in the case. He informed that he will be writing to schools to enquire whether they are monitoring students' mental health and overall well-being in accordance with the CBSE guidelines.

"We have formed an investigation committee, and the school has also taken action. I see this not only as the Education Minister, but also as a concerned parent. Soon, I will be writing to schools to ask whether they are monitoring students' mental health and overall well-being in accordance with CBSE guidelines. The state government is ready to provide handholding and support. We are deeply concerned about our children's mental health and well-being," the Delhi Education Minister said.

Meanwhile, the school, located in central Delhi, has suspended four of its staff members.