Mumbai Hindu Group Protests Police Action During Ram Navami

A Hindu group protested in Mumbai after police allegedly halted Ram Navami processions during namaz prayers, sparking concerns over religious freedom and police conduct.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points Sakal Hindu Samaj activists protested against Mumbai police for allegedly stopping Ram Navami processions during namaz.

The protesters accused the police of using foul language during the incident in Ghatkopar and Vikhroli.

Mumbai police detained over 50 people as a precautionary measure during the protest in Chembur.

Police officials stated the processions were temporarily halted to prevent any potential unrest during Namaz prayers.

Sakal Hindu Samaj activists protested outside the Additional Commissioner of Police's office in Chembur area on Tuesday, accusing the police of stopping Ram Navami processions in Ghatkopar and Vikhroli areas during namaz prayers on March 26 and using foul language.

Police detained more than 50 people as a precautionary measure during the protest in the evening, officials said.

According to officials, police had temporarily stopped processions to prevent any untoward incident during Namaz prayers.

However, organisers accused the police of using foul language.

On Tuesday evening, members of Sakal Hindu Samaj and some seers demonstrated outside the office of the Additional Commissioner of Police (East) in suburban Chembur.

Following the protest, police detained more than 50 activists as a preventive measure, an official said, adding that the protesters were taken to Chembur police station.