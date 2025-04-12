HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Scribe refuses to remove Ram Navami videos on X

Scribe refuses to remove Ram Navami videos on X

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 12, 2025 01:32 IST

x

A journalist has been asked to take down some videos related to a Ram Navami procession in Mumbai by X though he has refused to do so by asserting that he is only "documenting hate".

IMAGE: Independent scribe Kunal Purohit. Photograph: Courtesy X

Independent scribe Kunal Purohit had uploaded videos on X of a Ram Navami procession outside Mumbai international airport in which some participants could be heard shouting profanities while sloganeering against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, a police official said.

In his post, Purohit had dubbed these as "songs that threaten brutal violence against Muslims", the Sahar police station official added.

 

"In the interest of transparency, we are writing to inform you that X has received a request from Mumbai police regarding your X account, @kunalpurohit, that claims the following content violates India's information Technology Act," the request from the social media platform said.

Taking to X on Friday, Purohit said he would not be removing these videos.

"Dear @MumbaiPolice: fight hate, not journalism. Received this notice from @X about taking down my videos of Mumbai's hate-filled #RamNavami rally. Documenting hate is journalism. I won't be taking down these videos. I have asked @Support to provide me a copy of the notice," he posted.

Speaking on the issue, Zone VIII deputy commissioner of police Manish Kalwaniya said, "We have registered an FIR against three persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 296 (obscene act and song) and 3(5) (common intention) for using a loudspeaker on a public road during a Ram Navami procession from Andheri Kurla Road towards Marol Naka to Airport Road Metro Station and playing obscene songs."

The matter is under investigation, the DCP added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bulldozer in Ram Navami procession sparks standoff in UP
Bulldozer in Ram Navami procession sparks standoff in UP
Stones pelted during Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand
Stones pelted during Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand
Social media post leads to bandh in J-K's Bhaderwah, internet shut
Social media post leads to bandh in J-K's Bhaderwah, internet shut
Men wave saffron flags on UP dargah during Ram Navami
Men wave saffron flags on UP dargah during Ram Navami
Assam Congress leader held for social media post on BJP leaders
Assam Congress leader held for social media post on BJP leaders

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 2

Sholay's New Andaaz!

webstory image 3

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

VIDEOS

Mega Flower Show organized in Udhampur2:43

Mega Flower Show organized in Udhampur

Nushrratt, Parul attend special screening of 'Chhorii 2'1:14

Nushrratt, Parul attend special screening of 'Chhorii 2'

Akanksha Puri's super-hot look deserves your attention!1:15

Akanksha Puri's super-hot look deserves your attention!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD