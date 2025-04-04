HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 3 held for trying to perform havan, puja at Sambhal mosque

3 held for trying to perform havan, puja at Sambhal mosque

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 04, 2025 17:17 IST

x

Police detained three people from Delhi on Friday for allegedly attempting to perform Hindu rituals, including a havan and puja, at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, officials said.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the devotees arriving to offer prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The administration had already deployed heavy security at the mosque due to Friday prayers.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed the detentions, stating, "Three individuals arrived by a car and were taken into custody near the disputed site. They have been sent to the police station, and action will be taken against them for disturbing public order. They will also be warned not to enter Sambhal in the future."

 

One of the detained men, Sanatan Singh, claimed, "We came to perform a havan and yagna at the Vishnu Harihar temple, but the police arrested us. If namaz can be offered there, why can't we perform puja?"

Another detainee, Veer Singh Yadav, said, "We came to conduct rituals at the Sambhal mosque, but the police stopped us."

Anil Singh, the third detainee, added, "We were there for a havan at the Harihar temple when we were taken into custody."

The police action follows heightened tensions over religious activities at the site in Mohalla Kot Garvi. Authorities have emphasised that any attempt to disrupt communal harmony will be dealt with strictly.

Four people had died in violence that broke out on November 24 last year as locals protested against a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

The court had ordered the survey while hearing a petition that claimed the mosque stood at the site of a demolished Hindu temple.

The violence, that also resulted in injuries to several people including security personnel, has left Sambhal simmering in communal tension.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Divine image appears' on potato, devotees throng Sambhal temple
'Divine image appears' on potato, devotees throng Sambhal temple
Holi celebrated at reopened Sambhal temple after 46 years
Holi celebrated at reopened Sambhal temple after 46 years
ASI team assesses Sambhal mosque for whitewashing after court order
ASI team assesses Sambhal mosque for whitewashing after court order
Holi, Friday namaaz pass off peacefully in Sambhal
Holi, Friday namaaz pass off peacefully in Sambhal
Whitewashing of Sambhal mosque begins amid Hindu side's objection
Whitewashing of Sambhal mosque begins amid Hindu side's objection

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

webstory image 2

8 Countries: Pay & Become A Citizen. How Much?

webstory image 3

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

VIDEOS

Ramdas Athawale makes RS MPs burst into laughter in his iconic 'poetic' style7:22

Ramdas Athawale makes RS MPs burst into laughter in his...

ASI Embarks on Historic Underwater Exploration in Dwarka3:19

ASI Embarks on Historic Underwater Exploration in Dwarka

Pooja Hegde visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple0:57

Pooja Hegde visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD