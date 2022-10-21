News
Prohibitory orders to be imposed in Mumbai from November 1

Prohibitory orders to be imposed in Mumbai from November 1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 21, 2022 16:23 IST
Mumbai police have issued a prohibitory order banning gathering of five or more people, illegal processions, use of loud speakers, among other activities for a fortnight from November 1, an official said on Friday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

The order was issued on Thursday by the deputy commissioner of police (operations) in view of inputs received by the police about disturbance of peace, law and order, danger to human life and property, the official said.

 

As per the order, gathering of five or more persons, illegal processions, and use of loudspeakers, band and bursting of firecrackers is prohibited from November 1 to November 15.

The order issued under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act exempts weddings, funerals, meetings at clubs, companies, co-operative societies, theatres and cinema halls.

In a separate order, the police have banned display, possession of weapons, arms and ammunitions from November 3 to December 2, in view of maintaining peace and public safety.

Any creation, display and publishing of pictures, signs and boards, which will lead to trouble in social morals, security or danger to topple the government is also banned.

According to the order, provocative utterances, songs and use of music is also prohibited during this time.

Stringent action will be taken against people who are found violating the order, the official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
UNVEILED: Mumbai Police Calendar 2022
'Mumbai police has many honest officers'
Here's presenting the very best of the Mumbai Police!
Putin Meets His New Soldiers
Pakistan EC disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan for 5 yrs
Jaya's Death: Will Sasikala Be Prosecuted?
'Ashwin peerless in Tests but has competition in T20s'
The War Against Coronavirus

