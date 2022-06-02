News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hindu seer says he will offer prayers at Gyanvapi 'Shivling' on June 4

Hindu seer says he will offer prayers at Gyanvapi 'Shivling' on June 4

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 02, 2022 17:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A disciple of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati on Thursday announced that he and his followers will offer prayers at a 'Shivling', which was claimed to be found in the Gyanvapi complex during a court-monitored survey of the premises, on June 4.

IMAGE: Security personnel outside Gyanvapi masjid. Photograph: PTI Photo

Swami Avimukteshwaranand also said if the administration stopped them from offering prayers, he would inform the Shankaracharya and follow his instructions.

Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati is the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Sharada Peetham in Gujarat and the Jyotir Math in Badrinath.

 

"The decision of the Dharmacharya is final on the matter of dharma (religion). As the Supreme Court defines law, dharma is defined by 'Dharmacharya'. In Sanatan Dharma, Shankaracharya is the biggest 'acharya' and Swaroopanand is the senior-most," he told reporters in Varanasi.

"In Gyanvapi, 'Vishwanath Ji' (Lord Shiva) has been found and we are gathering material for prayers on behalf of the Hindu community," he told reporters in Varanasi.

"We are not political Hindus but the real ones," he said, adding that the prayers will be held on Saturday.

His announcemet comes in the wake of claims by Hindu litigants in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi Mosque case that a 'Shivling' was found in the complex during a court-mandated survey of the premises last month.

However, the Muslim side has maintained that the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the wazukhana, where namaazis carry out ablutions before offering namaaz.

A court in Varanasi had ordered the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex on a plea by five Hindu women that they be allowed to worship Hindu deities whose idols are installed on the outer wall of the mosque.

The case is listed for the next round of hearing on July 4.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Next court hearing in Gyanvapi mosque case on July 4
Next court hearing in Gyanvapi mosque case on July 4
Sacked officer says Sheshnag idol seen inside Gyanvapi
Sacked officer says Sheshnag idol seen inside Gyanvapi
Court to hear how Gyanvapi video was leaked on July 4
Court to hear how Gyanvapi video was leaked on July 4
Terrorist Kills Bank Manager in Kashmir
Terrorist Kills Bank Manager in Kashmir
Guess Who Akshay Kumar's Hero Was!
Guess Who Akshay Kumar's Hero Was!
Haryana Cong MLAs taken to Chhattisgarh for RS poll
Haryana Cong MLAs taken to Chhattisgarh for RS poll
Moosewala murder: HC dismisses Bishnoi's plea
Moosewala murder: HC dismisses Bishnoi's plea
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Hindu group in Gyanvapi, other cases removes 2 lawyers

Hindu group in Gyanvapi, other cases removes 2 lawyers

Gyanvapi survey filed in court; SC defers hearing

Gyanvapi survey filed in court; SC defers hearing

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances