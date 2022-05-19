News
Gyanvapi video survey panel submits report in court

Source: PTI
May 19, 2022 11:21 IST
A commission appointed by a court in Varanasi to conduct a videographic survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex submitted its report on Thursday, an advocate said.

IMAGE: Court Commissioners Vishal Singh, second from left, and Ajay Pratap Singh, left, with their team leave after the third and last day of a videographic survey at Gyanvapi Mosque complex, in Varanasi on Monday, May 16, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Special advocate commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the report of the survey work carried out on May 14, 15 and 16 in the court of the district civil judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, said advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu side in the case.

 

Also, Ajay Mishra, who was removed by the court as the advocate commissioner, filed a report late Wednesday evening on the survey conducted by him on May 6 and 7, Yadav said.

After removing Mishra on Tuesday, the court had appointed Vishal Singh as the special advocate commissioner and Ajay Pratap Singh as the assistant advocate commissioner.

The reconstituted commission had carried out the survey on May 14, 15 and 16.

Source: PTI
 
