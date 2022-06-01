Gyanvapi survey: Petitioners approach court to return report after leak

The Varanasi district court on Tuesday did not accept the ''sealed" envelopes containing the videos and photographs of the court-ordered survey from the four women petitioners who said that they wanted to return them to the court after the purportedly "leaked" video-clips of the survey appeared in the media, according to a government lawyer.

IMAGE: Security personnel outside Gyanvapi masjid. Photograph: PTI Photo

The petitioners were provided the "sealed" envelopes containing the videos and photographs of the survey on Monday on the direction of the court.

Government advocate Rana Sanjeev Singh said that the four women petitioners reached the court to return their copy of the survey report, videography and photographs provided to them in the sealed envelope following the "leak".

The counsel for the petitioners claimed that the envelops were still sealed and they were not aware how the contents were leaked.

However, district judge AK Vishvesh returned the material to the women.

Singh also said that the counsel for the Muslim side on Tuesday also wanted to raise objections against the alleged leaking of the video, but the district judge said that the matter will be taken up on the next date of the hearing scheduled on July 4

The court had earlier ordered videography and survey of the religious place on a plea by Delhi-based Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and others demanding permission for daily worship and performing rituals at Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

They had moved the court with their plea on April 18, 2021.

They had also urged the court to prevent any damage to the idols.