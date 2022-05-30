News
Varanasi court holds hearing in Gyanvapi case, puts it off to July 4

Varanasi court holds hearing in Gyanvapi case, puts it off to July 4

Source: PTI
May 30, 2022 18:47 IST
The district court in Varanasi on Monday heard the arguments on the maintainability of a plea by five Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex.

IMAGE: The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. Photograph: PTI Photo

District Judge AK Vishvesh posted the matter for further hearing on July 4.

 

During the hearing on Monday, the Muslim side argued against the maintainability of the plea, district government counsel Rana Sanjiv Singh said.

The counsel for the Hindu side, Vishnu Shankar Jain, told reporters that the court has categorically stated that the report on the videography survey of the complex will be made available to all the parties.

However, only the court will tell what will be the conditions for this, he said.

The Muslim side has argued that the plea is not maintainable as the Places of Worship Act 1991 prohibits conversion of any place of worship and mandates the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.

After the plea was filed, a lower court had ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex, and the Hindu side had claimed a 'Shivling' was found during the exercise.

On May 20, the Supreme Court had transferred the case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer with an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

Source: PTI
 
