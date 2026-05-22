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Home  » News » Hindu Group Protests Illegal Street Vending In Shimla

Hindu Group Protests Illegal Street Vending In Shimla

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 19:50 IST

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A Hindu group in Shimla is protesting against alleged illegal street vending by people from outside the state, demanding an investigation into their financial assets and sources of income.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Hindu Sangharsh Samiti launches campaign against alleged illegal street vending in Shimla.
  • The Samiti has requested an inquiry into the assets and income sources of the vendors.
  • The organisation claims unauthorised vendors are affecting law and order and local businesses.
  • Allegations include threats to municipal corporation employees and organised operation of businesses.

The Hindu Sangharsh Samiti on Friday launched a campaign against alleged illegal street vending by people from outside the state belonging to a specific community.

Concerns Over Illegal Vending and Public Order

The Samiti submitted a memorandum to Governor Kavinder Gupta seeking an inquiry into their assets and sources of income.

 

Members of the organisation claimed that several vendors were operating without authorisation in different parts of the city and alleged that the situation was affecting law and order and local business.

Convener of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti Vijay Sharma told reporters that many street vendors were allegedly carrying out business activities illegally and that some municipal corporation employees had also faced threats.

Call for Investigation and Action

He further alleged that certain individuals, possessing arms licenses, were operating in the city in an organised manner.

The organisation urged the Governor to order an investigation into the assets and sources of income of such individuals and said the administration must take stringent measures to maintain public order in the city.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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