Himanta set for second term as CM; Modi, Shah, Rajnath to attend oath

Sarma, who first became chief minister in 2021, is the first non-Congress leader in Assam to serve two consecutive terms as chief minister.

IMAGE: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to stake claim to form the government at Lok Bhavan, in Guwahati, May 10, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The BJP-led NDA alliance won 102 seats in the Assam assembly elections.

Sarma is the first non-Congress leader in Assam to serve two consecutive terms as CM.

The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by prominent leaders, including PM Modi and Amit Shah.

The new government aims to focus on welfare and development for all sections of society in Assam.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday appointed Bharatiya Janata Party leader Himanta Biswa Sarma as the chief minister of Assam, paving the way for the National Democratic Alliance's third consecutive government in the state.

After being unanimously elected leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA's legislature party, Sarma, along with alliance leaders, met the governor at Lok Bhavan and formally staked claim to form the government.

"In exercise of the powers vested in him under clause (1) of Article 164 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Assam is pleased to appoint Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister of Assam," said a notification signed by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.

Sarma will be sworn in at 11.40 am on May 12 at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara, it added.

The NDA, comprising the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), secured a sweeping mandate in the assembly polls, winning a record 102 seats in the 126-member House. The BJP bagged 82 seats, while AGP and BPF won 10 seats each.

Sarma, who first became chief minister in 2021, is the first non-Congress leader in Assam to serve two consecutive terms as CM.

This will be the NDA's third consecutive term in the state since the BJP-led alliance first came to power in 2016 under then CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

Earlier, a statement from the Lok Bhawan said that the Governor has invited Sarma to form the new government, and he will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the CM-elect and members of the new Council of Ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president Nitin Nabin, among others.

"I have been elected as the BJP's legislative party leader. The NDA parties, BPF and AGP, also elected me as their leader," Sarma said, while reading out the letter submitted to the Governor.

"I have the support of 102 MLAs of the NDA. I have the signature of all of them," he added.

AGP chief Atul Bora and BPF leader Rihon Daimari also submitted letters of support to the Governor.

Union minister JP Nadda and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, who were appointed the BJP's central observer and co-observer, accompanied Sarma and other alliance leaders to Lok Bhavan.

Speaking to reporters, Nadda said the election result reflected public endorsement of PM Modi's development policies.

He also praised the Sarma government for implementing central welfare schemes effectively in Assam.

"In the next five years, the PM will introduce various schemes, which will be implemented in Assam by Himanta Biswa Sarma. We will have a government which is proactive, responsive, accountable and report card-driven," he said.

Earlier in the day, Sarma was elected the leader of the BJP legislature party, in the presence of Nadda and Saini.

Eight party MLAs, including Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Ajanta Neog, Ashok Singhal and Pijush Hazarika, proposed Sarma's name as their leader, which was unanimously accepted.

Addressing the meeting, Sarma thanked the people for the mandate and said the new government would work with greater vigour for the welfare and development of all sections of society.

"This is a proud moment for the BJP-led NDA after the historic mandate, which was a support of our previous government's good work and the commitment of PM Modi for Assam's development," he said.