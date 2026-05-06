Himanta Biswa Sarma: 'Bangladeshi Infiltration Is A Real Threat'

'The next five years are crucial because Assam, West Bengal and Bihar are either governed by or politically aligned with the BJP.'

'This gives us a strong platform to take decisive steps to secure our borders.'

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks to the media in Guwahati, May 5, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

In his first interview after registering a landslide victory in the Assam assembly elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma outlined his government's priorities, with a strong focus on border security, demographic concerns and governance, while reiterating Constitutional protections for Indian Muslims.

"Our concern is not about Indian Muslims, but about illegal infiltration from across the border, which poses a serious challenge to Assam and the region," Himanta Biswa Sarma tells Sabir Nishat.

Key Points 'Until West Bengal is secured, the North East -- which shares a long border with Bangladesh -- cannot be fully secured.'

'The upcoming Census will reflect significant demographic shifts. In Assam, there could be a sharp rise in the Muslim population, and in West Bengal, the minority population may reach around one-third.'/li>

'If such trends continue unchecked, it will have long-term implications.'

'Our concern is not about Indian Muslims, but about illegal infiltration from across the border'

You have raised concerns about demographic changes. How do you balance that with minority rights?

Let me make it absolutely clear -- Indian Muslims have the same Constitutional rights as any other citizen. There is no question about that.

Our concern is not about Indian Muslims, but about illegal infiltration from across the border, which poses a serious challenge to Assam and the region.

'The issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators is very real'

You have repeatedly flagged infiltration. How serious is the issue?

The issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators is very real.

It is not limited to Assam -- its impact is visible in states like Bihar and Jharkhand as well.

This is not a political narrative, but a ground reality that needs to be addressed urgently.

'Securing Bengal is key to securing the North East'

You have spoken about a larger regional strategy. Could you elaborate?

Until West Bengal is secured, the North East -- which shares a long border with Bangladesh -- cannot be fully secured.

The Siliguri Corridor, or Chicken Neck, is a very sensitive stretch.

If we want to secure India's eastern flank, we must focus on these critical areas now.

'Anga, Banga, Kalinga under one leadership'

You mentioned a broader political consolidation in the East. What did you mean?

Today, regions historically referred to as Anga, Banga and Kalinga are aligned under one leadership.

This provides a unique opportunity to take coordinated decisions for the security and development of eastern India.

'Next five years crucial for border security'

Why do you call this period a 'golden time'?

The next five years are crucial because key states like Assam, West Bengal and Bihar are either governed by or politically aligned with the BJP.

This gives us a strong platform to take decisive steps to secure our borders and address long-pending challenges.

'Census will reveal demographic realities'

You have cited data on population changes. What concerns you?

The upcoming Census will reflect significant demographic shifts.

In Assam, there could be a sharp rise in the Muslim population, and in West Bengal, the minority population may reach around one-third.

If such trends continue unchecked, it will have long-term implications.

These are statistical projections, not exaggerated claims.

'Border districts face insecurity'

You have spoken about conditions in border areas. What is the situation there?

In districts like Dhubri, Goalpara and Barpeta in Assam, and Murshidabad and Malda in West Bengal, many local residents feel a sense of insecurity.

There is a perception of demographic pressure, land-related concerns and social tension.

People living outside the region may not fully understand the depth of these issues.

'Fencing, enforcement key to stopping infiltration'

What steps do you expect from the Centre?

We are hopeful that with stronger political alignment, there will be complete fencing of the India-Bangladesh border.

The prime minister and the Union home minister are fully aware of the seriousness of the issue and will take firm steps to curb infiltration.

'Focus remains on stability and development'

After a landslide victory, what are your government's priorities?

Our focus will remain on ensuring security, protecting the rights of all citizens, and accelerating development.

A stable Assam is essential not just for the state, but for the entire North East.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff