Himanta Biswa Sarma elected NDA leader in Assam, set to return as CM

Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to become Assam's Chief Minister for a second consecutive term after being elected leader of the BJP-led NDA, marking a significant victory in the Assam assembly elections.

IMAGE: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma being felicitated by Union Minister J P Nadda, Haryana Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini, BJP president Dilip Saikia, AGP president Atul Bora and other leaders after being elected leader of the NDA legislature party in Assam, at the BJP party office, in Guwahati on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Himanta Biswa Sarma elected leader of BJP-led NDA in Assam, securing his second term as Chief Minister.

The NDA secured a two-thirds majority in the Assam assembly elections.

BJP won 82 seats, while allies AGP and BPF secured 10 seats each.

Sarma thanked the people of Assam for their mandate and pledged to work for the welfare of all sections.

The new Assam government will take oath on May 12 in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the Assam assembly on Sunday, paving the way for him to become the chief minister for the second consecutive term in the state, Union minister J P Nadda said.

It will be the third successive NDA government in Assam, with the saffron party-led administration first assuming power in 2016, which was headed by Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Soon after Sarma's election, the NDA leaders met Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and staked claim to form the government in the state.

Union Minister J P Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, appointed as BJP's central observer and co-observer respectively, also went to Lok Bhavan along with Sarma and other NDA leaders, an official said.

"The NDA leaders submitted their claim to form the government. The Governor has received their application, signed by all the three constituent parties," he said.

Key Players in Sarma's Election

Eight BJP legislators, including ministers in the outgoing government -- Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Ajanta Neog, Ashok Singhal and Pijush Hazarika -- proposed the name of Sarma as its legislature party leader, Nadda said.

The BJP partners in the alliance, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), also supported Sarma's nomination, leading to his unanimous election as the NDA leader, he said.

Earlier, the Assam BJP's legislature party met in Guwahati in the morning to elect its leader, with the alliance partners also joining soon after.

Central Observers Present

Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were present at the meeting as central observers and co-observers.

Sarma, addressing the NDA legislators after being named the alliance leader, thanked people of the state for the mandate in last month's elections, and said he will meet the governor to stake claim to form the government.

The NDA had secured a two-thirds majority in the assembly polls. The BJP bagged 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BPF won 10 each, in the 126-member House.

Commitment to Assam's Development

"This is a proud moment for the BJP-led NDA after the historic mandate, which was a support of our previous government's good work and the commitment of PM Narendra Modi for Assam's development," Sarma said.

He asserted that the next government will work with more vigour for the welfare of all sections.

Sarma also thanked the AGP and BPF for their support during the assembly polls.

"We will now go to meet the Governor to submit the list of our alliance's 102 MLAs and stake claim to form the government," Sarma added.

The new government will take oath on May 12 at the Khanapara veterinary college in the presence of the PM, Union ministers, NDA leaders and other top dignitaries.