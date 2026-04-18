Sarma Accuses Mamata Of Diverting Funds To Infiltrators

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has ignited controversy by accusing West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of using state funds to support Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators, sparking a political row.

Photograph: @himantabiswa/Twitter

Key Points Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses Mamata Banerjee's government of diverting resources to 'Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators'.

Sarma claims BJP governments in Assam and Tripura have prevented 'Bangladeshi Muslim' entry, unlike Bengal.

Sarma alleges Banerjee has 'destroyed' Bengal and warns of the state being 'taken away' by Bangladeshi Muslims.

Sarma promises to 'kick out all Bangladeshi infiltrators' if the BJP forms a government in Bengal.

Sarma pledges a constitutional solution to the Gorkhaland issue and 'justice for Gorkhas' if BJP is voted to power.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday accused the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal of diverting the state's resources for "Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators", and said she has to be removed from power "else we will lose Bengal".

Addressing a rally in Kalimpong, the BJP leader claimed that his party's governments in Assam and Tripura have prevented the entry of "Bangladeshi Muslims" into India, while infiltration of illegal immigrants continues in Bengal.

Sarma's Allegations Against Banerjee

"Mamata Banerjee has earmarked the entire treasury of Bengal for Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators. She sold this land to Bangladeshi Muslims for votes," he alleged.

Alleging the TMC supremo has destroyed the entire Bengal since she became the chief minister, Sarma said, "We have to remove Mamata Banerjee as Bengal CM, else one day Bangladeshi Muslims will take away the state from us."

BJP's Promises for Bengal

The BJP leader claimed that there has been no development in north Bengal under her tenure and pitched for a change in government while promising that "once the BJP forms a government in Bengal, we will kick out all Bangladeshi infiltrators from this region."

He also said the BJP would seek a constitutional solution to the Gorkhaland issue and "ensure justice for Gorkhas" if voted to power.

Response to Election Commission Complaint

Speaking at another rally in Cooch Behar district's Dinhata, Sarma referred to the Trinamool Congress lodging a complaint against him with the Election Commission, accusing him of making "communally charged, inciteful and divisive" remarks against the Bengal chief minister.

He said that such a move by the TMC would not scare him.

The BJP leader also referred to former TMC MLA and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir's attempt to build a Babri Masjid in Bengal, and said that had there been such an attempt in Assam, he would have taken strict measures and put the person behind bars.

Under Indian law, allegations of aiding illegal immigration could potentially lead to investigations by state and central agencies. The Election Commission is likely to review Sarma's remarks for any violations of the Model Code of Conduct during the ongoing election period. This controversy adds to the already tense political climate in West Bengal.