Home  » News » Himanta's latest: Muslims becoming affluent, could mean...

Himanta's latest: Muslims becoming affluent, could mean...

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 10, 2025 11:05 IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that apart from demographic change, the state is also witnessing an "economic shift", with Muslims becoming more prosperous, and said this could mean that the "surrender of the Assamese people" has begun.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Sarma claimed that the growth of the Hindu population in the state is coming down, while that of Muslims is increasing.

"I have the data on the growth of the Hindu and Muslim populations between 2001 and 2011. In every block of Assam, the growth of the Hindu population is coming down and the Muslim population is increasing," he added.

 

"I have noticed that demographic change has taken place rapidly... In a way, a chapter of the Assamese people's surrender has begun," Sarma said.

The CM said that the government scrutinises the permissions for the sale of land between Hindus and Muslims as per a new directive issued last year.

"We are seeing that the sale of land from Hindus to Muslims is very high, while the vice versa is less," he said.

He, however, stressed that these permissions comprise a lot of Assamese and indigenous Muslims, and the BJP-led government does not have any problem with that.

"Apart from demographic change, there has been a shift in wealth creation as well. So far, we were thinking that only the numbers have risen, but now see that even the wealth pattern has changed," Sarma claimed.

The CM said he will later hold a detailed press conference on the topic and elaborate on it then.

"You can sometimes accept the demographic change in population, but witnessing an economic shift signals complete destruction. Earlier, we did not know about this. But now, we are getting the data as government permission is required (for the sale of land)," the CM said.

Last year, the Assam government took a decision regarding the sale of land between Hindus and Muslims, and made it mandatory to take consent of the chief minister's office before going ahead.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
