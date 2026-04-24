Himachal Pradesh: Duo Booked For Visa Fraud

Police in Himachal Pradesh have booked two individuals for allegedly defrauding a youth of Rs 20 lakhs on the pretext of arranging a student visa for overseas studies.

Key Points Two individuals in Bilaspur are accused of defrauding a youth of Rs 20 lakhs by promising a student visa.

The accused allegedly used the defrauded money to purchase a vehicle instead of securing the visa.

The victim claims the accused forged documents in his name to obtain a loan and misused his bank account.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the alleged visa fraud.

Two persons have been booked for allegedly duping a youth of Rs 20 lakhs on the pretext of arranging a student visa for overseas studies, police said on Friday.

In his complaint, Nishant Thakur, a resident of Hamirpur district, alleged that two accused, Abhishek Kumar Sharma and Munish Sharma, both of Bilaspur, took Rs 20,41,364 and promised him a study visa.

Accused Allegedly Misused Funds

Instead of providing him with the study visa, he alleged that both the accused used the money to purchase a vehicle.

Victim Alleges Forgery and Financial Loss

He further alleged that the accused forged fake documents in his name to obtain a loan, and his bank account was misused, causing him significant financial loss.

Police Investigation Underway

Acting swiftly, police registered a case against the accused and initiated the investigation. Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal confirmed the development and said that an investigation is underway.