News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Himachal: 6 dead in flash floods, landslides; commuters stranded on NH-21

Himachal: 6 dead in flash floods, landslides; commuters stranded on NH-21

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 26, 2023 15:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Six people have died and around 10 people have been injured in heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh that triggered landslides and flash floods in several places in the state, according to official estimates.

IMAGE: Rainwater gushes onto a road causing heavy damage following heavy rains, at Hanogi Temple, in Mandi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Himachal Pradesh today said, "Six people have died till now and around 10 people are injured. A total of 303 animals have died. The complete report is still awaited."

"The loss due to rain is expected to be Rs 3 crore. Meanwhile, 124 roads have been damaged which includes two national highways," the senior disaster management official said.

 

Hundreds of commuters were stranded near Aut in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district as the Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked following flash floods and landslides, officials said.

Long queues of vehicles were seen and aerial shots showed vehicles moving at a snail's pace or at standstill further ahead.

Flash floods were witnessed in Khotinallah near Aut on the Pandoh-Kullu stretch due to a heavy downpour and the commuters have been stranded since Sunday evening.

Officials of the Mandi administration said restoration work is underway and explosives are being used to blast heavy boulders blocking roads on the stretch.

National Highway-21, which connects Chandigarh with Manali, is expected to reopen for traffic in seven-eight hours, they said.

The commuters have been advised not to move towards Mandi until the road is opened, they added.

"We have been struck since last evening as the road is closed leading to a traffic jam and a large number of vehicles are stranded on both sides of the roads at Aut and six mile," said Prashant, one of the stranded commuters who was returning to Mandi town from Chandigarh.

Moderate to heavy rains have also lashed several parts of Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts.

Dharamshala in Kangra was the wettest with 106.6 mm of rain followed by Kataula 74.5 mm, Gohar 67 mm, Mandi 56.4 mm, Poanta Sahib 43 mm and Palampur 32.2 mm.

The local MeT office has issued an alert for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on June 27 and 28 and thunderstorms coupled with lightning from June 27-29.

-- with inputs from PTI

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Preparation For Biparjoy Paid Dividends
Preparation For Biparjoy Paid Dividends
Heavy rains claim 7 in Raj in 2 days, 15k shifted
Heavy rains claim 7 in Raj in 2 days, 15k shifted
Assam floods: 142 villages inundated; 33,500 affected
Assam floods: 142 villages inundated; 33,500 affected
Wife entitled to equal share in property: Madras HC
Wife entitled to equal share in property: Madras HC
DoT to make room for 'powerful' regulator
DoT to make room for 'powerful' regulator
Labuschagne won't overthink poor dismissals
Labuschagne won't overthink poor dismissals
Flawlessly Beautiful Gabriella!
Flawlessly Beautiful Gabriella!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

2 dead as rain lashes U'khand; CM cautions yatris

2 dead as rain lashes U'khand; CM cautions yatris

After 62 yrs, Monsoon covers Delhi, Mumbai together

After 62 yrs, Monsoon covers Delhi, Mumbai together

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances