News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 dead as heavy rain lashes U'khand; CM cautions Char Dham yatris

2 dead as heavy rain lashes U'khand; CM cautions Char Dham yatris

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 26, 2023 12:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two people were killed in rain-related incidents as heavy rains lashed various parts of Uttarakhand on Sunday amid an 'orange alert' issued by the Met office for several districts.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the disaster control room in Dehradun to review the situation and advised Char Dham pilgrims to proceed on their journey only after taking a weather update.

The weather office has forecast intense spells of rain at isolated places in Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri districts on Sunday.

"I appeal to the devotees that in case the weather turns bad, they should stop their yatra and follow the forecast of the Meteorological department," he said.

 

Incessant rain triggered landslides, blocking a number of roads, while the water level has risen in several rivers, including the Ganga.

A 50-year-old man was killed when his vehicle got trapped under the debris following a landslide in Rudraprayag district. The deceased was identified as Anil Bisht. Two other vehicles were also damaged, the official said.

In another incident, a youth was killed and three others were injured while transplanting in a field in the Kandyal village of Purola tehsil of Uttarkashi district. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek (20).

Dhami directed the officials to maintain constant communication and coordination with the districts experiencing excess rain so that emergencies can be dealt with on time.

Over the past 24 hours, Haridwar received the maximum rainfall of 78.5 mm, followed by Dehradun with 33.2 mm, Tehri 26.2 mm, Pauri 15.1 mm and Pithoragarh 12.6 mm, the Met department said.

Dhami also asked the officials in the districts to be on the alert and make adequate arrangements for police, State Disaster Response Force and health personnel to meet any challenge.

The chief minister advised people living near the rivers and streams to be extra vigilant.

He also told the officials to make adequate arrangements at night shelters so that the people who have to leave their homes due to the heavy rain are not inconvenienced.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
After 62 yrs, Monsoon covers Delhi, Mumbai together
After 62 yrs, Monsoon covers Delhi, Mumbai together
As El Nino returns, India braces for impact on rains
As El Nino returns, India braces for impact on rains
Centre, states ready plans to tackle adverse monsoon
Centre, states ready plans to tackle adverse monsoon
India-Egypt bhai-bhai on the high seas!
India-Egypt bhai-bhai on the high seas!
Squeezing of testicles is not 'attempt to murder': HC
Squeezing of testicles is not 'attempt to murder': HC
SBI, HDFC to gain from Nifty Bank index readjustment
SBI, HDFC to gain from Nifty Bank index readjustment
On camera, men rob car at gunpoint inside Delhi tunnel
On camera, men rob car at gunpoint inside Delhi tunnel
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Assam floods: 142 villages inundated; 33,500 affected

Assam floods: 142 villages inundated; 33,500 affected

Don't panic! Bad June doesn't mean bad monsoon

Don't panic! Bad June doesn't mean bad monsoon

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances