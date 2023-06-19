News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Floods in Assam after heavy rain; 142 villages under water, nearly 33,500 affected

Floods in Assam after heavy rain; 142 villages under water, nearly 33,500 affected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 19, 2023 12:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The flood condition in Assam remained grim on Monday with overnight heavy rainfall across several parts of the state, inundating villages, towns and farmlands.

IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel prepare and exercise for the upcoming flood season, on the banks of river Brahmaputra amidst rising water levels due to frequent rainfall, at Tezpur Jahaj Ghat, in Sonitpur district. Photograph: PTI Photo

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'Red Alert' and predicted 'very heavy' to 'extremely heavy' rainfall across several districts of Assam till Thursday.

IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has issued a 'Red Alert' with prediction of "Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to Very Heavy (11-20 cm in 24 hours) with extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm in 24 hours)" over Lower Assam districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta and Bongaigaon.

During the same period, "heavy to very heavy" rainfall is very likely over Dhubri, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Nalbari, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Goalpara and Karimganj districts, it added.

The RMC has issued an 'Orange Alert' for Tuesday, followed by a 'Yellow Alert' for the subsequent two days.

 

'Red Alert' signifies taking immediate action, while 'Orange Alert' implies to be prepared for action and 'Yellow Alert' stands for watch and be updated.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 33,400 people are hit due to floods in Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Lakhimpur is the worst hit with over 25,200 people affected, followed by Dibrugarh with more than 3,800 people and Tinsukia with almost 2,700 persons, it added.

The administration has been operating one relief camp, where nine people are taking shelter, besides running 16 relief distribution centres in three districts.

At present, 142 villages are under water and 1,510.98 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.

Massive erosions have been witnessed in Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara and Udalguri districts, it added.

Places in Dima Hasao and Karimganj have reported incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Cachar, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Nagaon, Udalguri, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Bongaigaon, Majuli, Morigaon, Sivasagar and South Salmara districts.

The Brahmaputra at Neamatighat, while its tributaries Puthimari at NH Road Crossing and Kopili at Kampur are flowing above the danger marks, the report said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Assam floods: The China connection
Assam floods: The China connection
Protecting Kaziranga's rhinos from floods, poachers
Protecting Kaziranga's rhinos from floods, poachers
PHOTOS: Wildlife at Kaziranga struggles to stay afloat
PHOTOS: Wildlife at Kaziranga struggles to stay afloat
Khalistani terrorist shot dead in gurdwara in Canada
Khalistani terrorist shot dead in gurdwara in Canada
Aamir-Salman At Karan Deol's Wedding
Aamir-Salman At Karan Deol's Wedding
Where Are These Nude Cyclists Headed?
Where Are These Nude Cyclists Headed?
LPGA Classic: Another top-10 finish for golfer Aditi
LPGA Classic: Another top-10 finish for golfer Aditi
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Assam flood worsens, 34,000 people affected

Assam flood worsens, 34,000 people affected

Escaping flooding in Assam, tiger 'books into' a house

Escaping flooding in Assam, tiger 'books into' a house

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances