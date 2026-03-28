Cyber Fraud Cases Surge in Himachal Pradesh: What's Being Done?

Himachal Pradesh is battling a surge in cyber fraud, with hundreds of cases and crores of rupees lost, prompting government action and increased cyber security measures.

Key Points Himachal Pradesh has seen a sharp increase in cyber fraud cases, with 585 cases registered in the past three years.

Cyber frauds in Himachal Pradesh involved transactions amounting to over Rs 150 crore, with some cases involving bank employee collusion.

The Himachal Pradesh government has established Cyber Help Desks in 146 police stations and is providing specialised training to police officers to combat cybercrime.

Digital awareness camps are being organised in Himachal Pradesh schools, colleges, and at the Panchayat level to educate citizens about cyber fraud.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh acknowledges that the registered cyber fraud cases are likely only a fraction of the actual number of incidents.

A sharp surge in cyber frauds has been witnessed in Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 585 cases registered in the state in the past three years up to January 31, 2026, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told the house on Saturday.

Responding to a question from BJP MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, the chief minister said these frauds involved transactions amounting to over Rs 150 crore, and in some cases, the collusion or negligence of bank employees has come to light.

Four bank employees have been arrested in connection with such cases. Sukhu stated that a total of 258 accused have been arrested in these cases, and over Rs 10 crore has also been recovered.

The highest number of 99 cases was registered in Solan district which comprises the Baddi industrial area followed by 67 in Kangra, 30 in Mandi, 28 in Kinnaur, 25 in Sirmaur, 17 in Shimla, 13 in Una, 12 in the Nurpur Police District, 10 each in Chamba and Kullu, seven in Hamirpur, four in Lahaul-Spiti and one in Bilaspur district.

According to district-wise data, 49 individuals were arrested in Solan, 15 in Chamba, 29 in Kangra, four in Lahaul-Spiti, two in Mandi, 24 in Sirmaur, 19 in Kinnaur, 11 at the Cyber Police Station in Shimla, 49 at the Cyber Police Station in Mandi, and 55 at the Cyber Police Station in Dharamshala.

Government Initiatives to Combat Cybercrime

In this era of technology and Artificial Intelligence, the rising number of digital fraud cases poses a serious challenge, the chief minister said, adding that the state government is continuously taking measures to tackle these cases.

Cyber Help Desks have been established in 146 police stations across the state. Additionally, eight officers have already undergone specialised training, while 29 other officers are currently undergoing training.

Additionally, since last year, digital awareness camps have been organised at schools, colleges, and the Panchayat level.

The chief minister also stated that these figures represent only the registered cases and that many instances of digital fraud may not have been reported yet.