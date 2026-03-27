HP CM Sukhu Promises No Mercy for Police in Drug Trade

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has promised decisive action against police officers involved in the drug trade, amidst rising concerns over drug-related crimes and law and order in the state.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu pledges strict action against police officers involved in the drug trade.

Opposition raises concerns about rising NDPS cases, overdose deaths, and alleged government shielding of criminals.

The Chief Minister refuted claims of political vendetta, assuring impartial action against corruption and illegal activities.

Government data indicates a rise in NDPS cases, reflecting increased enforcement action against drug-related crimes in Himachal Pradesh.

Allegations of land grabbing and stalled inquiries are being investigated, with the government promising consequences for those involved in illegal activities.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated on Friday that any police personnel found involved in the drug trade will not be spared.

Responding to a cut motion moved by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur during the discussion on demands for grants for police and associated departments in the house, Sukhu said that law enforcement agencies were working as per the law and the government would continue to act against crime and take action against the corrupt.

Initiating the discussion on the cut motion, the LoP said that the law and order situation had deteriorated in the state. A sharp rise in NDPS cases and arrests of more accused indicate that more people are indulging in drugs, he added.

Expressing concern over the deaths of 66 people due to overdose in the past three years and the registration of 6,246 NDPS cases in the same period, he accused the government of shielding criminals, including the drug and mining mafia.

The BJP leader claimed that members of the special task force assigned to combat the drug trade have been found involved in the drug trade. Thakur also mentioned incidents of murder, kidnappings, and threats from organised gangs to support his allegations, raising concerns about 1,534 people who have gone missing in the state.

The LoP alleged that the government is registering false cases against BJP leaders and their families, especially referring to Independents and Congress MLAs who voted in favor of the BJP during the 2024 Rajya Sabha elections and later joined the party.

Thakur claimed that firing incidents have increased in the state, with shooting incidents reported from Bilaspur, Una and Solan districts.

He narrated incidents where three students from a prominent school were abducted from the school gate, and a person was killed near the Reporting Room on Mall Road, questioning the chief minister's statement that tourists under the influence of alcohol would be escorted to their hotels.

Several other BJP leaders, including Vipin Parmar, Bikram Singh, Satpal Satti, Randhir Sharma, Trilok Jamwal, and Ashish Sharma, participated in the cut motion, voicing their concerns over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation.

They questioned why crime rates are rising if law enforcement agencies are functioning effectively. Satti raised concerns about the activities of organised gangs in Una, claiming that people are receiving ransom calls.

Satti also alleged that over 250 bighas of land have been acquired by an influential individual in Solan, under the name of a person who cannot afford such a large purchase, and that an inquiry into this matter has been stalled by a high-ranking official.

Randhir Sharma took a dig at the government for not appointing a regular chief secretary and director general of police.

Government Response to Allegations

Responding to the allegations, the chief minister rejected claims of political vendetta, assuring that actions against corruption and illegal activities would proceed regardless of political affiliations. "Anyone involved in corruption or illegal mining will face consequences. They are welcome to approach the courts," he stated.

He revealed that cases have been filed against individuals in Mandi district for throwing shoes at the national flag on a minister's vehicle, while police officers engaged in the drug trade have been suspended and dismissed.

There has been an overall reduction of approximately six per cent in total crimes due to the pro-activeness of the police, he said, adding that a 39 per cent hike in NDPS cases reflects the swiftness of the enforcement action.