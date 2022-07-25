News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Heavy police deployment at Mumbai's Aarey, roads closed

Heavy police deployment at Mumbai's Aarey, roads closed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 25, 2022 14:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai police on Monday beefed up deployment in the Aarey colony area and detained two protestors who reached the site despite being served notices under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), an official said.

IMAGE: Police personnel check commuters at the entry gate of the Aarey colony, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police had on Sunday served notices under section 149 of the CrPC to Tabrez Sayyed and Jayesh Bhise prohibiting them from assembling unlawfully to protest the construction of the metro car shed in Aarey, the official from Vanrai police station said.

The police deployment has been increased in the area, he said, adding that barricades have been put up and roads have either been closed or diverted.

 

According to protestors, only residents are being allowed to enter the Aarey colony area and the police are intercepting people coming from outside.

A video of cutting and felling of trees in Aarey is being circulated by protestors on social media.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking has diverted a few buses plying on the route due to felling of trees, an official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mumbai police to serve notice on Aarey protestors
Mumbai police to serve notice on Aarey protestors
Shinde govt's first step: Metro car shed back to Aarey
Shinde govt's first step: Metro car shed back to Aarey
Child rights body seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray
Child rights body seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray
Scamsters sold governorships, RS seats for Rs 100 cr!
Scamsters sold governorships, RS seats for Rs 100 cr!
SCARY! When A Forest Burns
SCARY! When A Forest Burns
CWG: Can India match Gold Coast high in Birmingham
CWG: Can India match Gold Coast high in Birmingham
At Priyanka's BIRTHDAY BASH!
At Priyanka's BIRTHDAY BASH!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Spare Aarey, don't shift Metro carshed, appeals Uddhav

Spare Aarey, don't shift Metro carshed, appeals Uddhav

Madam President, Please Save Aarey

Madam President, Please Save Aarey

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances