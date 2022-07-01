News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shinde govt's first step: Metro car shed back to Aarey Colony

Shinde govt's first step: Metro car shed back to Aarey Colony

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 01, 2022 12:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In their first cabinet meeting held hours after coming to power, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis took the first step towards overturning the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government's decision of relocating the proposed Mumbai Metro Line-3 car shed from Aarey Colony.

IMAGE: Cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: Maharashtra DGIPR/Twitter

During the meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday evening, soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Fadnavis directed the state Advocate General and the administration to submit a proposal on building the Metro-3 car shed in Aarey Colony instead of Kanjurmarg.

Incidentally, Shinde's predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, immediately after becoming the chief minister in November 2019, had announced a stay on the construction of the proposed Metro-3 car shed in Aarey Colony.

 

The decision to set up the car shed in the wooded Aarey area had faced opposition from environmental groups as it entailed cutting down hundreds of trees.

The Thackeray government had later shifted the site to Kanjurmarg, but it is embroiled in a legal dispute.

Shinde was on Thursday sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra, while Fadnavis took oath as the deputy chief minister, just 24 hours after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Thackeray.

During the cabinet meeting, Fadnavis also directed the state administration to revive the Jalyukt Shivar Scheme, which was discontinued by the Thackeray government on charges of corruption.

This water conservation scheme was Fadnavis government's flagship programme.

Fadnavis asked the advocate general to represent the government's side of building the car shed in Aarey Colony.

Officials in the urban development department said the matter is currently in the court and the next hearing will be held 15 days later.

The advocate general was asked how can the project be shifted to Aarey Colony as the previous MVA government had proposed to shift the car shed to Kanjurmarg and designated Aarey Colony as a reserve forest, they said.

Fadnavis told the officials that the 33-km-long Colaba-Bandra-Seepz underground Metro project is getting delayed due to the court case.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party objected to the new government's proposal to shift the Metro car shed to Aarey Colony.

In a tweet, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, 'With so many important issues that need to be looked into in Maharashtra, what does the new Dy. CM Devendra Fadnavis do? He proposes to move Metro car shed back to Aarey. Re-creating a problem solved by MVA Govt. Green lung of Mumbai in danger once again. What will he gain?'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'BJP is playing a 'gehri chaal' in Maharashtra'
'BJP is playing a 'gehri chaal' in Maharashtra'
Uttam's Take: E-D In Charge!
Uttam's Take: E-D In Charge!
'Shiv Sena is not finished, it will rise'
'Shiv Sena is not finished, it will rise'
SC slams Nupur Sharma for anti-Prophet remarks
SC slams Nupur Sharma for anti-Prophet remarks
1st Test: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
1st Test: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
Suspend CM Shinde: SC to hear Sena's plea on July 11
Suspend CM Shinde: SC to hear Sena's plea on July 11
Udaipur IG, SP among 32 IPS officers transferred
Udaipur IG, SP among 32 IPS officers transferred
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Back in Goa after taking oath, here's what Shinde said

Back in Goa after taking oath, here's what Shinde said

Maha CM gets warm welcome from Sena rebels in Goa

Maha CM gets warm welcome from Sena rebels in Goa

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances