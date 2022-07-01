News
Rediff.com  » News » This could have happened in 2019 too: Uddhav to BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 01, 2022 15:43 IST
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday questioned Bharatiya Janata Party's decision to install a 'so-called Shiv Sainik' as Maharashtra chief minister when it did not keep its 2019 promise of rotating the CM's post.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray virtually addresses the people of the state. Photograph: PTI Photo

Addressing a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Thackeray also asked the BJP not to betray Mumbai like it 'betrayed' him.

 

He said he was saddened by new Maharashtra government's move to relocate metro car shed to Aarey Colony from Kanjurmarg in Mumbai.

"Let the metro car shed project be at Kanjurmarg and not in Aarey. Kanjurmarg is not a private plot. I am with the environmentalists and had declared Aarey as reserved forest. Wildlife exists in that forest," he said.

Thackeray described the rebellion in his party as a mockery of democracy and waste of people's vote.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
