News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » NCPCR seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray for using children in 'Save Aarey'

NCPCR seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray for using children in 'Save Aarey'

Source: PTI
July 11, 2022 16:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The apex child rights body NCPCR on Monday sought an FIR against Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for allegedly using children in his party's campaign to save Mumbai’s Aarey forest.

IMAGE: Aaditya Thackeray at the Save Aarey protest held in Aarey Colony, Mumbai, July 10, 2022. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in a notice to the Mumbai police, said that it has received a complaint alleging that Aaditya Thackeray, president of Mumbai District Football Association, used minors in the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, and its 'Save Aarey' protests and political campaigns.

 

It also shared a Twitter link showing children holding placards as part of the protest.

ln view of the above, the commission thereby requests you to investigate the matter urgently by lodging an FIR against the accused person(s), at once, NCPCR said.  

"An Action Taken Report along with copy of FIR and statement of children may be shared with the commission within three days of receipt of this letter. This is issued with the approval of chairperson, NCPCR," it added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Spare Aarey, don't shift Metro carshed, appeals Uddhav
Spare Aarey, don't shift Metro carshed, appeals Uddhav
Shinde govt's first step: Metro car shed back to Aarey
Shinde govt's first step: Metro car shed back to Aarey
Court asks Centre, Maha to resolve metro car shed row
Court asks Centre, Maha to resolve metro car shed row
I'm not planning to get vaccinated: Djokovic
I'm not planning to get vaccinated: Djokovic
Goa Cong seeks disqualification of 2 MLAs amid crisis
Goa Cong seeks disqualification of 2 MLAs amid crisis
Heard Of A Lamborghini Bull Run?
Heard Of A Lamborghini Bull Run?
2 terrorists killed in J-K; US-made rifle recovered
2 terrorists killed in J-K; US-made rifle recovered
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

PIX: Meet the Aarey Warriors

PIX: Meet the Aarey Warriors

Activists protest against metro car shed at Aarey

Activists protest against metro car shed at Aarey

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances