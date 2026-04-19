Heatwave sweeps North India, UP on alert; relief in J-K, Himachal

A severe heatwave is gripping North India, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, prompting heatwave warnings, while Jammu and Kashmir experience relief with snowfall and rainfall.

IMAGE: Women wrap themselves with scarves and wear sunglasses to protect themselves from the heat during the summer season, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, April 19, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Jammu and Kashmir experienced a dip in temperatures due to snowfall and rainfall.

A western disturbance is expected to bring a wet spell to Himachal Pradesh.

People are advised to take precautions against heat exposure, especially during peak afternoon hours.

Many places across northern states including Delhi on Sunday recorded above-normal temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius during the day, while the India Meteorological Department warned of heatwave conditions in parts of Uttar Pradesh in the coming days.

However, Jammu and Kashmir saw a dip in temperatures with fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and rainfall in the plains. A western disturbance is likely to provide similar relief with a wet spell in the mid and high hills of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, Friday and Saturday, according to the Shimla MeT office.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 21.7 degrees Celsius, 0.1 notches below the season's average, it said.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies for Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to touch 41 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Heatwave conditions in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, cities including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Sultanpur, Agra, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur and Hardoi recorded temperatures significantly above normal, indicating the onset of heatwave conditions.

Prayagraj recorded a high of 44.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Varanasi at 44.2 degrees Celsius and Banda at 43.6 degrees Celsius. Several other districts including Sultanpur, Barabanki and Bahraich also reported temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Lucknow, dry westerly winds in the lower troposphere over interior Maharashtra are causing a gradual increase in temperatures. Barring the Terai region adjoining Uttarakhand, maximum temperatures have crossed 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.

The IMD said the weather is expected to remain mainly dry over the state during the coming week, with no significant change in temperatures. However, heatwave conditions are very likely at isolated places, particularly over the southern parts of Uttar Pradesh during the daytime.

Night temperatures are also expected to remain above normal, with "warm night" conditions likely at isolated places over northwestern parts of the state during the next two to three days, according to the weather office.

The IMD has advised people to take precautions against heat exposure, especially during peak afternoon hours, as heatwave conditions may intensify in isolated pockets.

In Haryana as well, maximum temperature settled above normal in several parts, with Rohtak being the hottest place at 42.3 degrees Celsius, the meteorological office said.

The maximum temperature in Rohtak was five degrees above normal.

Neighbouring Punjab similarly witnessed above-normal temperatures.

Bathinda was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana recorded a high of 40 degrees Celsius and Patiala 40.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, also braved the heat as the maximum temperature settled at 39.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

In Rajasthan, Kota recorded the highest maximum temperature at 42.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT, Churu and Chittorgarh recorded 42 degrees Celsius each, while Pilani (Jhunjhunu) registered 41.7 degrees, followed by Vanasthali (Tonk) at 41.6 degrees and Alwar at 41.5 degrees.

Most other places in the state recorded maximum temperatures between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, snowfall was reported in Tulail area of Gurez valley in Bandipora district, on either side of Zojila pass in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district, and along the Mughal road connecting Shopian district to Poonch-Rajouri region, officials said.

The plains of the valley received light to moderate rainfall in the early hours of the day.

The snowfall and rain have brought down the daytime temperature by a couple of degrees, officials said.

Several key roads, including the Mughal road, Srinagar-Kargil road and Bandipora-Gurez road, have been closed due to snowfall.

While the weather remained mainly dry in Himachal Pradesh over the 24 hours since Saturday evening, the Shimla MeT office said a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from April 23, and a wet spell is expected in mid and high hills on Monday, Friday and Saturday.

It also reported traces of snowfall in Koksar, 7.8 mm of rain in Kukumseri and traces of rain in Keylong.

Kukumseri was the coldest at night, recording a minimum temperature of 0.4 degrees Celsius, while Una was the hottest during the day with a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius.

Heatwaves in India typically lead to increased demand for electricity and water. The agricultural sector is also vulnerable, with potential impacts on crop yields. Public health officials often issue advisories to mitigate the effects of extreme heat.