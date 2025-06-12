Heartbreaking, devastating: Modi, UK PM on AI plane crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday as heartbreaking beyond words and said it has "stunned and saddened us".

IMAGE: A part of the Air India aircraft stuck inside the students' hostel of the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad.

He said he is in touch with ministers and other authorities who are working to assist those affected.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words.

"In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer too expressed his anguish and said scenes of the crash are 'devastating'.

"The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating,” Starmer said in a statement.

"I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," he said.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy took to social media to express his support to those affected.

"Deeply saddened by news of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My thoughts are with all those affected. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support,” he said.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it was working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved. It issued a contact number for consular assistance.

“We are aware of a plane crash in Ahmedabad. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved,” the FCDO's travel advisory notes.

“British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000,” it adds.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people are feared killed.