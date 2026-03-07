How the National Health Claims Exchange Aims to Simplify Health Insurance in India

The National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) is set to transform India's health insurance landscape by standardising and simplifying claims processing, creating a seamless digital infrastructure for patients, hospitals, and insurers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels.com

Key Points The National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) aims to address the complexities of health insurance claims processing in India.

NHCX seeks to create a unified digital infrastructure for seamless exchange of health claims data between hospitals, insurers, and patients.

The NHCX Hackathon promoted innovation in building interoperable and standards-based solutions for India's digital health insurance infrastructure.

The long-term vision for NHCX is to establish a reliable and seamless digital public infrastructure, similar to UPI, for health insurance claims.

The NHCX Innovation Meet brought together key stakeholders to advance the adoption of interoperable health claims solutions under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The CEO of National Health Authority (NHA) has highlighted the complexity of health claims as one of the most persistent pain points in India's health insurance ecosystem and underscored the role of National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) in bringing standardisation and interoperability to a process that affects millions of citizens.

In his address at the NHCX Innovation meet held at IIT Hyderabad on March 6-7, CEO Sunil Kumar Barnwal said, "The National Health Claims Exchange is not limited to hospitals and insurance companies alone; it is a platform designed to serve the entire healthcare ecosystem, including patients, healthcare providers, insurers, and technology innovators."

"The long-term vision for NHCX is similar to digital public infrastructure like UPI, where people may not know the underlying institution running the system, but they trust the platform because it works seamlessly and reliably for them," he added.

The two-day event also marked the grand finale of the NHCX Hackathon, conducted from February 22 to 28, the health ministry said in a statement.

The NHA conducted the NHCX Hackathon organised under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) to promote innovation around NHCX. The winning teams presented their solutions at the NHCX Innovation meet where their solutions were showcased and recognised.

Simplifying Health Insurance Claims with NHCX

The NHCX is one of the three gateways under ABDM, built to simplify and standardise health insurance claims processing across the country. It provides a unified digital infrastructure for seamless exchange of claims data among hospitals, insurance companies, and patients.

The hackathon witnessed participation from across the healthcare, insurance and technology ecosystem, reflecting growing interest in building interoperable and standards-based solutions for India's digital health insurance infrastructure.

Participants included health-tech startups, insurtech companies, insurers, TPAs, hospitals including PMJAY-empanelled hospitals, HMIS vendors, academic institutions, developers, students and technology innovators, reflecting a diverse and collaborative innovation ecosystem, ministry stated.

The NHCX Innovation Meet brought together regulators, state governments, industry leaders, technology innovators and academic institutions to advance the adoption of interoperable, standards-aligned health claims solutions under ABDM. The event brought together leaders from government, healthcare institutions, insurers, technology organisations and academia to discuss the future of digital health claims infrastructure in India, the statement added.