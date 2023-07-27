News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » HC to hear Gyanvapi mosque plea on August 3, stays ASI survey till then

HC to hear Gyanvapi mosque plea on August 3, stays ASI survey till then

Source: PTI
July 27, 2023 17:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Allahabad high court on Thursday reserved till August 3 its order on a plea against the survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archeological Survey of India.

IMAGE: The Gyanvapi mosque. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court also ordered the ASI to stay the survey work till then.

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker heard the matter in the afternoon session and reserved his verdict till August 3.

 

The high court was hearing a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.

The court heard the arguments from Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, and the Hindu side. Senior ASI officials were also present in the courtroom.

The high court on Wednesday said that it would take up the matter at 3.30 pm on Thursday, but Chief Justice Diwaker started hearing the case 15 minutes in advance and reserved the order before concluding the day's proceedings at 5 pm.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Gyanvapi litigant appeals to President for euthanasia
Gyanvapi litigant appeals to President for euthanasia
Gyanvapi case: HC upholds Hindu women's right to pray
Gyanvapi case: HC upholds Hindu women's right to pray
Map with deities on Gyanvapi site shown to HC
Map with deities on Gyanvapi site shown to HC
Noman picks 7 as Pakistan whitewash Sri Lanka
Noman picks 7 as Pakistan whitewash Sri Lanka
SC extends ED boss Mishra's tenure till September 15
SC extends ED boss Mishra's tenure till September 15
Wrestling World C'ship trial dates after August 1
Wrestling World C'ship trial dates after August 1
Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SC revives Gyanvapi plea disposed of 'inadvertently'

SC revives Gyanvapi plea disposed of 'inadvertently'

Court asks ASI to check if Gyanvapi stands on temple

Court asks ASI to check if Gyanvapi stands on temple

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances