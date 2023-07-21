News
Varanasi court okays scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque

Varanasi court okays scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque

Source: PTI
July 21, 2023 17:41 IST
A Varanasi court on Friday ordered a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, according to government counsel Rajesh Mishra.

The barricaded wazukhana, where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a Shivling exists, will not be part of the survey.

 

The court of A K Vishvesh upheld the petition of a group of Hindu devotees seeking a scientific survey to determine if the mosque was built at the site of a Hindu temple.

The court had on July 14 reserved its order after hearing both Hindu and Muslim sides.

The petition filed by the Hindu group had sought a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The Muslim side had opposed the plea, saying an ASI survey could damage the complex. 

