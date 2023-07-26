News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC revives Gyanvapi plea it disposed of 'inadvertently'

SC revives Gyanvapi plea it disposed of 'inadvertently'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 26, 2023 13:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday revived a Gyanvapi panel plea it inadvertently disposed of on July 24 while staying an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey on the mosque premises to determine if it was built upon a temple.

IMAGE: Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. Photograph: PTI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia of the Gyanvapi mosque.

He said the main plea was disposed of by the court on the last date of hearing instead of the interim plea seeking halting of the ASI work.

 

On July 24, the top court halted till 5 pm Wednesday a 'detailed scientific survey' by the ASI to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was built upon a temple.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government and the ASI, said he has no objection to the revival of the special leave petition of the mosque committee.

In the main plea, the mosque committee has sought dismissal of the lawsuit of the Hindu party in the Varanasi district court under Order 7 Rule 11(c) of the Civil Procedure Code for filing it on a paper which has not been duly 'stamped and authorised'.

An interim plea in the pending petition was filed by the mosque committee seeking to halt ASI work on the ground of 'tearing hurry' shown by the authorities in going ahead with the survey without granting it sufficient time to appeal.

"The appeal against Order 7 Rule 11 has been disposed of though not argued. We have only pressed the ASI survey point and the matter is before the Allahabad HC and it can be argued there that our appeal has been dismissed," Ahmadi said.

While granting the relief on the interim plea in form of stay of work, the top court had disposed of the main case on July 24.

"Solicitor General Tushar Mehta... states that what has been disposed of is the SLP (special leave petition) instead of the interim application. The inadvertent error has been rectified. The paragraph 10 (of July 24 order) shall be deleted," the bench ordered and revived the plea.

Taking up the plea moved by the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia of the Gyanvapi mosque for an urgent hearing, the top court directed the Allahabad high court to hear the appeal before its 'status quo' order expires on Wednesday evening.

On July 21, a Varanasi court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct the survey, including excavations, wherever necessary, to determine if the mosque was built at a place where a temple existed earlier.

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday also resumed hearing a plea against a district court order directing the ASI to conduct the survey.

It had begun the hearing on Tuesday, when the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, moved the high court.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Aurangzeb ordered protection of Varanasi temples too'
'Aurangzeb ordered protection of Varanasi temples too'
Why look for Shivling in every mosque?: RSS chief
Why look for Shivling in every mosque?: RSS chief
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
Select Your Team: 1st ODI: India Vs WI
Select Your Team: 1st ODI: India Vs WI
Indo-Pak World Cup match likely to be rescheduled
Indo-Pak World Cup match likely to be rescheduled
Speaker admits no-trust motion, to fix debate time
Speaker admits no-trust motion, to fix debate time
Why Is Rajasthan Cong Afraid Of Gudha's Red Diary?
Why Is Rajasthan Cong Afraid Of Gudha's Red Diary?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Hearing begins in HC over Gyanvapi mosque survey

Hearing begins in HC over Gyanvapi mosque survey

ASI stops Gyanvapi mosque survey after SC order

ASI stops Gyanvapi mosque survey after SC order

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances