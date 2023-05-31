Gyanvapi case: HC upholds Hindu women's right to worship

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday rejected a plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for regular worship of Shringar Gauri and other deities in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque compound.

IMAGE: A view of Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Gyanvapi Mosque, in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice J J Munir dismissed the mosque management committee's revision petition.

The committee had filed the petition in the high court against the order of the district judge of Varanasi in September last year that turned down its objections on the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu women.

The suit filed in August 2021 sought permission for daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex.