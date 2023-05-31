News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gyanvapi case: HC upholds Hindu women's right to worship

Gyanvapi case: HC upholds Hindu women's right to worship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 31, 2023 18:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday rejected a plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for regular worship of Shringar Gauri and other deities in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque compound.

IMAGE: A view of Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Gyanvapi Mosque, in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice J J Munir dismissed the mosque management committee's revision petition.

 

The committee had filed the petition in the high court against the order of the district judge of Varanasi in September last year that turned down its objections on the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu women.

The suit filed in August 2021 sought permission for daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Aurangzeb ordered protection of Varanasi temples too'
'Aurangzeb ordered protection of Varanasi temples too'
Is It Time To Become A Hindu Rashtra?
Is It Time To Become A Hindu Rashtra?
India Staring At Another Mandir-Masjid Conflict?
India Staring At Another Mandir-Masjid Conflict?
Guess Who Said No To Virasat?
Guess Who Said No To Virasat?
India's economy grew 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in FY2022-23
India's economy grew 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in FY2022-23
'Love to be able to execute Ashwin-style'
'Love to be able to execute Ashwin-style'
What's Elon Musk Doing in China?
What's Elon Musk Doing in China?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why look for Shivling in every mosque?: RSS chief

Why look for Shivling in every mosque?: RSS chief

Gyanvapi to be decided by courts, Constitution: Nadda

Gyanvapi to be decided by courts, Constitution: Nadda

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances